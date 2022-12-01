Nene MacDonald explains his decision to leave Leigh Leopards for Leeds Rhinos

NENE MacDonald has explained his decision to leave the Leigh Leopards for Super League rivals Leeds Rhinos.

MacDonald has joined the West Yorkshire club on a two-year deal after impressing greatly throughout the 2022 Championship season with Leigh.

Looking ahead to joining up with the Rhinos, MacDonald said pointed to Rohan Smith as a big factor in his decision, saying: “I am very excited and I can’t wait to join up with the Rhinos. This is why you play the game, for the chance to be at the top level and really test myself, especially with a great team like the Rhinos.

“Joining up with Rohan again was a big part of me coming to Leeds. He backed me when I needed somewhere to go when he signed me at the Devils and we won a Championship together, if he wanted me, I was keen to jump on board.”

MacDonald also talked up the influence of Papua New Guinea international Rhyse Martin and former Leeds man Paul Aiton.

“I was talking to Rhyse Martin a lot when we were in camp with Papua New Guinea and he was so positive about the club. He has always been a big influence on my career, we first played alongside each other in the U20s at the Roosters, and I have always looked up to him. He’s a good bloke and I trust his advise. Likewise, Paul Aiton told me that if Leeds Rhinos offer me a chance, that I have to take it with both hands. He loved his time at Headingley and he said his only regret was that he didn’t stay longer.

“I am really grateful to Leigh for the opportunity they gave me last year. I was pleased I could play my part in helping them return to Super League. My wife and son love it over here and it was definitely a good decision to come over. I can’t wait to put a Rhinos jumper on, I have heard about how crazy the fans are, and I am excited to play in front of big crowds because you don’t get that sort of passion over in Australia,” added Macdonald.