Warrington Wolves’ biggest signing for Super League 2023

WARRINGTON Wolves were by far and away the most disappointing Super League side in 2023.

Predicted by many to finish in the top four and have a shot at silverware under new head coach Daryl Powell, the Cheshire club finished second bottom of the Super League table, just eight points in front of relegated side Toulouse Olympique.

A plethora of Warrington players exited during and after the season including veterans Mike Cooper, Josh Charnley and Jason Clark whilst mid-season signings Thomas Mikaele, Matt Dufty and Matty Nicholson gave the Wolves some much-needed impetus.

And Powell has continued his recruitment for 2023 with four new signings including Josh McGuire, Paul Vaughan, Gil Dudson and Sam Kasiano.

It’s one of those that came during the 2022 season that will prove to be Powell’s biggest signing for 2023 – Dufty.

The former St George Illawarra Dragons and Canterbury Bulldogs livewire impressed greatly towards the back end of last year and he will be even more impressive following a full pre-season in his new surroundings.

Despite suffering from a foot injury, Dufty put his body on the line to continue playing for the Wolves through the pain barrier and his influence at the back was obvious with a four-try display against Huddersfield Giants.

With a new spine set to take to the field for 2023 – with a potential new halfback signing to replace Gareth Widdop who has signed for the Castleford Tigers – Dufty will be the Wolves’ talisman.