Scotland Rugby League appoint new chair

Scotland Rugby League have appointed Scott Simon as their new chair, replacing the long-serving Keith Hogg in the role.

Hogg had been chair for twelve years before stepping down at the end of last year due to ongoing health issues.

His successor has now been named as Simon, a member of the Scotland RL board since 2019 as their director of pathways.

“I am honoured to be entrusted with the strategic leadership of Scotland Rugby League in meeting its ambitions,” said Simon on taking the position.

“I look forward to building on the legacy of the outgoing chair Keith Hogg, and helping the sport grow domestically while supporting our national teams to deliver on the international stage.

“With an inclusive version of the game for everyone and a World Cup year, it is an exciting time to be involved in Scotland Rugby League.”