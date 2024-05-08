Huddersfield Giants hand Sam Hewitt a new Super League deal

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have handed Sam Hewitt a new three-year deal.

Hewitt has penned a deal which will see him remain a Giant until the end of the 2027 season at the very least, with the young back-rower taking the number 12 shirt for the very first time in 2024.

The back-rower came through the Giants pathway system and made his debut in a draw aginast Leeds Rhinos at the John Smith’s Stadium in 2018, and then scored his first Giants try in a defeat to Wigan a year later in 2019.

Since then, he has become a mainstay within the Giants ranks, and has only found himself out of the team after suffering a serious injury in training, but is working hard on a return within the next few weeks.

On signing the new deal, Hewitt said: “I’m really looking forward to my future at the club, made up to get it done and getting the 12 shirt this year, I want to cement my place in the 13 and kick on in my career.

“It’s massive that Watto (Ian Watson) has shown faith in me to hand me a three-year deal, it’s a big confidence boost for me, I’m looking to repay that confidence in my performances.

“I’ve been working hard in training after my injury, I’m close to a return now so I hope I can put this setback behind me and get back out there working with the lads and playing.”

Head coach Ian Watson also spoke on Hewitt penning a new deal at the Giants: “It’s obviously great to retain one of our own players and one who has made the step-up all the way through the system, to being a genuine first team player.

“His development over the last few years has been outstanding, it’s to do with how hard he’s worked on his game, his physical shape and his understanding of the game in attack and defence. – People love playing with him because of how hard he works for the team.

“Sam is a player who you love to coach and have around the place, he gets on well with everyone and we’re looking forward to seeing him continue his development at the club over the next years.”

