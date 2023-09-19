Every player set to exit Super League at the end of the season

THE 2023 Super League season is slowly coming to an end with a number of players set to leave the northern hemisphere as well as heading into retirement.
Here at League Express we decided to compile a list of all those that will not be in Super League in 2024.
Castleford Tigers – Jordan Turner
Signed for League One side Oldham in 2024.
Catalans Dragons – Siosiua Taukeiaho
Signed for Canterbury Bulldogs in the NRL for 2024.
Catalans Dragons – Sam Tomkins
Retiring after five seasons at Catalans.
Huddersfield Giants – Chris McQueen
Retiring after four seasons at Huddersfield.
Huddersfield Giants – Will Pryce
Signed for Newcastle Knights in the NRL for 2024.
Hull FC – Jake Clifford
Signed for North Queensland Cowboys in the NRL for 2024.
Hull FC – Scott Taylor
Retiring after eight seasons at Hull FC.
Hull KR – Shaun Kenny-Dowall
Retiring after four seasons at Hull KR.
Leeds Rhinos – Aidan Sezer
Signed for Wests Tigers in the NRL for 2024.
Leeds Rhinos – Zane Tetevano
Left Leeds after three seasons on medical grounds.
Leigh Leopards – Joe Wardle
Signed for League One side Oldham for 2024.
Wigan Warriors – Kai Pearce-Paul
Signed for Newcastle Knights for 2024.
