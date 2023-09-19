Every player set to exit Super League at the end of the season

THE 2023 Super League season is slowly coming to an end with a number of players set to leave the northern hemisphere as well as heading into retirement.

Here at League Express we decided to compile a list of all those that will not be in Super League in 2024.

Castleford Tigers – Jordan Turner

Signed for League One side Oldham in 2024.

Catalans Dragons – Siosiua Taukeiaho

Signed for Canterbury Bulldogs in the NRL for 2024.

Catalans Dragons – Sam Tomkins

Retiring after five seasons at Catalans.

Huddersfield Giants – Chris McQueen

Retiring after four seasons at Huddersfield.

Huddersfield Giants – Will Pryce

Signed for Newcastle Knights in the NRL for 2024.

Hull FC – Jake Clifford

Signed for North Queensland Cowboys in the NRL for 2024.

Hull FC – Scott Taylor

Retiring after eight seasons at Hull FC.

Hull KR – Shaun Kenny-Dowall

Retiring after four seasons at Hull KR.

Leeds Rhinos – Aidan Sezer

Signed for Wests Tigers in the NRL for 2024.

Leeds Rhinos – Zane Tetevano

Left Leeds after three seasons on medical grounds.

Leigh Leopards – Joe Wardle

Signed for League One side Oldham for 2024.

Wigan Warriors – Kai Pearce-Paul

Signed for Newcastle Knights for 2024.

