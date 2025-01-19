Leeds Rhinos chief Gary Hetherington involved in London Broncos takeover effort

LONDON BRONCOS are being helped to find new investors by Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington.

Reports have suggested that London will be bought by a consortium of Australian investors, and while Hetherington has denied that he will leave his current position at Leeds, he has admitted that he is trying in a private capacity to help the Broncos find new owners.

“I spoke to David Hughes when he announced that he would end his interest in the Broncos and I discussed where new owners might come from,” Hetherington told League Express.

“There are people in the market, particularly in Australia, who are interested in buying sporting brands and a club based in London would have an obvious attraction.”

Hetherington is reluctant to give details of the progress he has made, although some reports suggest that a deal may be completed by the end of the month.

Any new ownership of the club is likely to transform the perception of the Broncos, particularly if funds are made available to acquire new players.

Last week the Broncos reported that their major sponsor, the drinks industry company BrewDog, will continue as the club’s title sponsor for the new season.

The Aberdeenshire-based company, which had a turnover of £366 million in 2023, first sponsored the Broncos last season and the continuation of that sponsorship is positive news for the club after the departure of Hughes at the end of last season.

Lynsey Coleman, London Broncos’ commercial and marketing executive, said: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with BrewDog as our main sponsor for the 2025 season.

“BrewDog has been an incredible supporter of London Broncos and their passion for innovation and community aligns perfectly with our own values.

“BrewDog’s continued commitment demonstrates their belief in what we’re building here at the club and we’re excited to carry this momentum forward into the new season.”

The Broncos will play their first game of the season in the second round of the Challenge Cup on Saturday against Goole, with the game kicking off at 12.30pm at Rosslyn Park and streamed by BBC Sport.