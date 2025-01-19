Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess calls for loop fixtures to be scrapped in Super League

SAM BURGESS has called for the removal of loop fixtures to help get Super League played in front of sell-out stadiums.

In his first year back in Super League as a coach after a stellar career playing in the NRL, Burgess rated the competition as outstanding but says more needs to be done to make the game around it better.

Speaking at Warrington’s media day, he said: “The game last year was brilliant. The product was outstanding. Some of the games, some of the physicality, some of the tries scored, some of the contests. I mean, the whole league was amazing.

“A lot of the stuff around the product needs to be better. I’m probably not the only person with that opinion and we’re all here to work with the game and make it better. Sold-out stadiums, players known nationwide and growing who we are. We all want a bit of that.

“Players, staff and the commercial side, we’re all willing to help. We are at this club

“I think things can be done better, there is no doubt about it.

“The product’s good enough so let’s sell it. The players are on board. Let’s make it good. Every game’s on TV. In fact there are too many games with the loop fixtures.

“We’d play 22 games if we played everyone home and away and it makes the product way better.

“If Warrington are going to Hull KR, Hull KR fans will turn up to watch because they only go there once a year. Hull KR came to us twice last year. I guarantee if they came once, everyone wants to go and see Mikey Lewis and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves play, so they get a ticket for that game because it’s the only game.”

A recommendation by IMG to ditch the loop fixtures and Magic Weekend, which would have reduced the calendar to 22 games, was rejected by Super League clubs in 2023.

Meanwhile Burgess caused a stir last week by revealing he had only learned of the new RFL disciplinary process days prior to their opening pre-season game with Widnes.

The RFL has since claimed the information was sent to clubs in December, but conceded that they may revisit the decision for points to carry over from 2024 after receiving much criticism, including from Burgess.