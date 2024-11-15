Leeds Rhinos confirm deal for young forward after impressing Brad Arthur

21-year-old prop Tom Nicholson-Watton has agreed a new three-year contract with Leeds Rhinos that will keep the former Guiseley Rangers and Stanningley junior at the club until at least the end of the 2027 Betfred Super League season.

Nicholson-Watton made his debut for the Rhinos in the final game of the 2022 season and followed that up with seven appearances last season, four of which came after Head Coach Brad Arthur’s arrival at the club.

He spent time on loan earlier in his career at Keighley, York and Halifax but has now cemented his place in the Rhinos first team squad for 2025.

Commenting on the deal, Nicholson-Watton said: “It was good to get my new deal done. I felt that I really kicked on last year and now that everything is finalised in the off season, I can focus on making the most of a good pre-season.

“There has been a big change over in the squad in the close season with a lot of new faces coming in. It has been good to get know all the new boys and it’s an exciting squad for this year.

“I’m looking forward to a tough pre-season and hopefully, get a few opportunities to prove myself in the pre-season games to put my name forward for Round One, which is what everyone is striving for. Brad has given me clarity in what he expects and I can get my head down and work hard to achieve that.

“We have got a strong cohort of young players who got a lot of game time last season, for a variety of factors. We are a pretty tight group and we drive each other on in training.”

Leeds Rhinos Sporting Director Ian Blease added: “We are pleased to offer Tom a new, improved contract because of the hard work and commitment he has shown last season.

“He knows he is at the start of his journey but, as a club, we want to retain our best young players and give them opportunities to grow and develop here at Leeds Rhinos.”

Leeds Rhinos Head Coach Brad Arthur added, “Tom impressed the coaching staff with his application last season and he is someone who is very passionate about playing for his home town club.

“Whilst we have brought a number of players into the club during the off season, the Rhinos will also have a core of home grown talent within the squad and Tom certainly represents that.”

