Outgoing Hull FC owner Adam Pearson gives key update on Super League club stadium lease

OUTGOING Hull FC owner Adam Pearson has given a key update on the Super League club’s stadium lease.

In recent years, talks have been broached about the possibility of the Black and Whites moving into their own home following two decades of holding a tenancy at the MKM Stadium.

The rugby league side moved into the MKM Stadium – back when it was named the KC – in 2003 when the venue opened.

Of course, with Hull City taking charge of the ground, the East Yorkshire side have to negotiate rent with three years left on the rent contract between the rugby league side and the football club. However, Pearson has now given an update regarding the lease of the stadium and what the next step will be.

“The stadium is high on the agenda coming in. We have a good look at it, we have a really strong relationship with the leader of the council and the SMC particularly at ground level,” Pearson said.

“The future for negotiations looks positive but when those start I’m not quite sure. The development of the stadium is still in its early stages and when they have put those plans together then our lease will become part of the negotiation.

“When they extend their lease with the council, we will extend ours. Three years may seem a short time but it’s plenty of time to negotiate.

“We need to fill the stadium, the crowds got worse last year on the back of poor performances. The lease is ok.

“We can make the lease a good deal for the club if we can bring in two or three thousand more fans.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast