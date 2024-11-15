Potential rugby union club named after showing interest in Leeds Rhinos star

LEEDS RHINOS star Harry Newman could well have moved to rugby union early on in his career, The Daily Mail has revealed.

Following the remarkable debut from league-to-union star Joseph Suaalii in Australia’s 42-37 win over England last weekend, there has been considerable interest about which other players could or could have made the switch.

Penrith Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary was one of six NRL high-profilers who had reportedly been interested in experiencing the 15-man code, with The Daily Mail reporting that Newman was subject to talks early on his career.

Former England rugby union boss Eddie Jones – who led the national side from November 2015 to late 2022 – has claimed that he was keen on bringing in Newman to the 15-man sport.

At the same time, Wasps – formerly London Wasps – held talks with the Leeds man about potentially making the move but Newman decided to stay in league.

Since debuting for the Rhinos in 2017, Newman has made 99 appearances for his hometown club, registering 34 tries and earning three England caps in the past year.

