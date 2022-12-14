Leeds Rhinos confirm England star and new Super League signing will be out for three months each following surgery

LEEDS RHINOS have revealed that two of their players have had operations in the last week and will be out for over three months.

Prop Mikolaj Oledzki and outside back Luke Hooley both require surgery on their respective injuries ahead of the 2023 Super League season.

Oledzki and the Rhinos Performance team managed a shoulder injury in the latter part of last season.

Following the Super League Grand Final, consultation with a specialist confirmed the injury may require surgery but could also recover with rehabilitation in the off season.

The Rhinos agreed to Oledzki’s wish to play for England at a home World Cup unfortunately subsequent scans and further specialist opinion have now indicated that the prop required the surgery to fully heal from the injury. He will be sidelined for 12-14 weeks.

New signing Luke Hooley suffered an ankle injury in training following an innocuous trip. He had surgery on Friday and will out for up to 12 weeks.

Head Coach Rohan Smith stated: “It is never ideal when players have to have surgery but we are fortunate on the whole with our group that very few players are in that position ahead of the 2023 season. Understandably, Mik was keen to push himself for England selection for a home World Cup and that was his reward for an outstanding season with the Rhinos.

“Unfortunately, his time away has worsened the injury and he has immediately gone to have the operation. It is a long season, and especially when you consider the amount of minutes Mik played last year, it will not do him any harm looking at the bigger picture to have some extra time off the field.

“Luke rolled his ankle in training which didn’t look serious at the time however the scans have revealed an issue. The decision was taken to take decisive action to make sure he is back on the field as soon as possible rather than rehab and then make a call. Both players are in the best possible hands with our medical team and their operations went well with no complications.”