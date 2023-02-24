Leeds Rhinos debutant, Wakefield Trinity star injured in training and two debutants for Huddersfield Giants as Matt Peet makes changes for Wigan

THE Super League coaches have named their squads for tonight’s game.

Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith has made two changes from the squad that lost to Warrington Wolves in round one with Nene MacDonald making his debut and Cameron Smith starting at loose-forward.

David Fusitu’a is on the wing with Luis Roberts dropping out. Sam Lisone drops to the bench.

🤝 In partnership with @BoardrmUK

#YourFutureOurPassion pic.twitter.com/WIfSgSG1Dg — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) February 24, 2023

For Hull FC, Tony Smith has named an unchanged 17 with Chris Satae dropping to the bench meaning Brad Fash starts at prop and Joe Lovodua coming in at loose-forward.

The team news is in for this evening's Betfred Super League Round 2 fixture against @leedsrhinos at Headingley Stadium.

Meanwhile, Wakefield Trinity’s Max Jowitt has succumbed to a training injury for tonight’s away clash at Wigan Warriors. That means that Lee Gaskell is preferred at fullback with Samisoni Langi in the halves and Jorge Taufua in the centres. Kelepi Tanginoa is also on the bench after missing round one with a hamstring issue.

TEAM NEWS XIII | Gaskell, Lineham, Hall, Taufua, Murphy, Langi, Lino, Whitbread, Smith, Butler, Pitts, Ashurst (C), Proctor SUBS | Kay, Battye, Atoni, Tanginoa

Wigan boss Matt Peet has named his squad. Willie Isa comes into the back-row with Patrick Mago coming onto the bench as Kai Pearce-Paul drops out.

Matt Peet has locked in his team for our Round 2 home opener against @WTrinityRL this evening!

Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson has named Esan Marsters and Kevin Naiqama as debutants against the Warrington Wolves. Will Pryce will partner Theo Fages in the halves with Tui Lolohea at fullback. Jermaine McGillvary will make his 300th Giants appearance.

Ian Watson selects an unchanged 13 this evening, with Esan and Kevin making their Giants competitive debuts!

Warrington youngster Adam Holroyd has come in for Matty Nicholson who will sit out with a dislocated shoulder. The machine Paul Vaughan again starts in the front-row after a 55-minute stint in the win over Leeds last week.