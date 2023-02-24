Wakefield Trinity legend David Fifita set to debut for new club this weekend

WAKEFIELD TRINITY David Fifita is set to make his debut for his new club this weekend after his exit from Super League.

Fifita, who spent seven years at the West Yorkshire club, will line up in the front row for his new side, the Entrance Tigers.

The Entrance Tigers play in the Central Coast Division Rugby League, with Fifita joining the Australian club despite revealing to League Express before Christmas that he had been given two offers to stay in Super League.

“During my stint in Super League there were plenty of clubs who showed interest and even two clubs who showed for this up coming season,” Fifita told League Express.

“I had the option to stay with Wakefield but just felt the time was right and wanted to go out on a high by still playing my best footy.

“I’ve just signed to play in my local A grade team, the Entrance Tigers. I’m looking forward to passing my knowledge onto the next crop of players and helping out the younger years.”

Fifita is arguably one of Trinity’s greatest ever overseas recruits with the 33-year-old able to conjure something out of nothing – whether that be through pure skill or pure power.

Lighting up Super League for seven years, the ‘Big Bopper’ also earned three Tonga caps throughout his career and made 19 appearances for Cronulla Sharks in the NRL between 2014 and 2016 – the club where his twin Andrew made his name.