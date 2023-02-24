Warrington Wolves’ revival continues as Daryl Powell masterminds impressive win over Huddersfield Giants

WARRINGTON WOLVES continued their good early season form with an emphatic win over Huddersfield Giants.

Warrington broke the deadlock early on, Peter Mata’utia latching onto a George Williams kick. Stefan Ratchford converted for a 6-0 lead.

Ratchford was again on target on 18 minutes when the Wolves were awarded a penalty to make it 8-0.

That’s how the scoreline remained until two minutes into the second-half when forward James Harrison got his second try in as many games. Ratchford’s conversion made it 14-0.

That try seemed to kick the Giants into life and Joe Greenwood got Huddersfield’s first points of 2023 with a short reach for the line. Will Pryce converted to reduce the deficit to eight at 14-6.

A double from Matty Ashton in six minutes ended the game as a contest as the Wolves led 26-6 going into the final ten minutes.

Pryce and debutant Kevin Naiqama did manage to get two late tries for the hosts but Warrington ran out 26-16 winners.

Huddersfield Giants

6 Tui Lolohea

2 Jermaine McGillvary

3 Esan Marsters

4 Kevin Naiqama

21 Leroy Cudjoe

32 Will Pryce

7 Theo Fages

8 Chris Hill

9 Nathan Peats

20 Olly Wilson

12 Chris McQueen

11 Josh Jones

13 Luke Yates

Substitutes

10 Joe Greenwood

14 Ashton Golding

15 Matty English

17 Owen Trout

Tries: Greenwood, Pryce, Naiqama

Goals: Pryce 2/3

Warrington Wolves

1 Matt Dufty

2 Josh Thewlis

3 Peter Mata’utia

4 Stefan Ratchford

5 Matty Ashton

6 George Williams

7 Josh Drinkwater

18 Tom Mikaele

9 Daryl Clark

10 Paul Vaughan

11 Ben Currie

26 Adam Holroyd

8 James Harrison

Substitutes

14 Sam Kasiano

16 Danny Walker

19 Joe Bullock

21 Greg Minikin

Tries: Mata’utia, Harrison, Ashton 2

Goals: Ratchford 5/5