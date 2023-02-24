Warrington Wolves’ revival continues as Daryl Powell masterminds impressive win over Huddersfield Giants

WARRINGTON WOLVES continued their good early season form with an emphatic win over Huddersfield Giants.
Warrington broke the deadlock early on, Peter Mata’utia latching onto a George Williams kick. Stefan Ratchford converted for a 6-0 lead.
Ratchford was again on target on 18 minutes when the Wolves were awarded a penalty to make it 8-0.
That’s how the scoreline remained until two minutes into the second-half when forward James Harrison got his second try in as many games. Ratchford’s conversion made it 14-0.
That try seemed to kick the Giants into life and Joe Greenwood got Huddersfield’s first points of 2023 with a short reach for the line. Will Pryce converted to reduce the deficit to eight at 14-6.
A double from Matty Ashton in six minutes ended the game as a contest as the Wolves led 26-6 going into the final ten minutes.
Pryce and debutant Kevin Naiqama did manage to get two late tries for the hosts but Warrington ran out 26-16 winners.
Huddersfield Giants
6 Tui Lolohea
2 Jermaine McGillvary
3 Esan Marsters
4 Kevin Naiqama
21 Leroy Cudjoe
32 Will Pryce
7 Theo Fages
8 Chris Hill
9 Nathan Peats
20 Olly Wilson
12 Chris McQueen
11 Josh Jones
13 Luke Yates
Substitutes
10 Joe Greenwood
14 Ashton Golding
15 Matty English
17 Owen Trout
Tries: Greenwood, Pryce, Naiqama
Goals: Pryce 2/3
Warrington Wolves
1 Matt Dufty
2 Josh Thewlis
3 Peter Mata’utia
4 Stefan Ratchford
5 Matty Ashton
6 George Williams
7 Josh Drinkwater
18 Tom Mikaele
9 Daryl Clark
10 Paul Vaughan
11 Ben Currie
26 Adam Holroyd
8 James Harrison
Substitutes
14 Sam Kasiano
16 Danny Walker
19 Joe Bullock
21 Greg Minikin
Tries: Mata’utia, Harrison, Ashton 2
Goals: Ratchford 5/5