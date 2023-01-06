Leeds Rhinos forward and Castleford Tigers man cited in Disciplinary Match Review Panel

BOTH LEEDS Rhinos and Castleford Tigers have had one of their stars cited in the Disciplinary Match Review Panel following friendlies against Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers respectively with James Donaldson and Cain Robb.

Donaldson was cited for a dangerous throw as Leeds went down 38-20 to neighbours Wakefield in a tasty West Yorkshire derby on Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, Cain Robb was handed a caution for other contrary behaviour in the Tigers’ loss to Featherstone Rovers on New Years’ Eve following a coming together with Rovers’ Josh Hardcastle.

Hardcastle wasn’t cited following the incident, but both Donaldson and Robb will be free to play in the remainder of Leeds’ and Castleford’s pre-season warm-up games after escaping a ban.