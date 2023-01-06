Leeds Rhinos’ James Donaldson the first Super League player to be judged on tweaked disciplinary rulings

LEEDS RHINOS star James Donaldson has become the first player to be adjudged on the tweaked disciplinary rulings that came into being before Christmas.

Donaldson was charged with a Grade B Dangerous Throw which would have resulted in a 1-2 match ban in 2022, but with fines now but now such a Grade B offence is punishable by either a fine or a one-match ban.

For Donaldson, he has received the former, with a £250 fine coming the Leeds man’s way.

The Disciplinary Match Review Panel minutes state: “Law 15.1 (d). Dangerous Throw – Other tackler’s actions were part of the problem (only applies where Player is not aware of other tackler’s actions) – Grade B.”

Elsewhere, Castleford Tigers’ Cain Robb was handed a caution for other contrary behaviour.