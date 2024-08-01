Leeds Rhinos forward makes loan move to Super League rivals

HULL FC have confirmed the loan signing of Leon Ruan from Leeds Rhinos.

The 21-year old prop joins the club on loan until the end of the 2024 Betfred Super League season and will wear number 51.

Ruan, who has 11 senior appearances for the West Yorkshire side under his belt, including six this season, heads to the MKM Stadium to add further depth to the Airlie Birds’ forward options.

Ruan is also capable of playing in the back-row, adding further depth to Simon Grix’s side.

He will be available for Saturday’s Betfred Super League Round 20 fixture against St Helens at the MKM Stadium.

