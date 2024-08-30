Paul Wellens on the St Helens player’s future he ‘absolutely wants sorting’ as conversations “ongoing” with out-of-contract stars

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has admitted that conversations are still ongoing with a number of off-contract players at the Merseyside club.

Jon Bennison, Waqa Blake, McKenzie Buckley, Jake Burns, Ben Davies, Konrad Hurrell, Sione Mata’utia (one-year extension option), Will Roberts (one-year extension option) and Sam Royle are all out-of-contract at the end of the 2024 Super League season.

But Wellens insists that most of those players already know their futures.

“There are not many situations that are unsure of their future. What I need to do is sit down and have conversations with players around recruitment,” Wellens said.

“We are still having conversations about where we can improve the squad. We would like to get our business done early but you have to be patient and understand these deals take time.

“Sione is one we absolutely want sorted. He is important to us and he is so well liked in our group.

“But, if he decides that a return home is what is needed for his family’s future then we will be more than respectful of that.”

With the signing of Kyle Feldt and Tristan Sailor, it means that one – or both – of Waqa Blake and Konrad Hurrell will be exiting the club.

Wellens, however, kept his cards close to his chest when asked if anything had been sorted with those two players.

“Not at this moment in time, they are discussions that are ongoing and those need to be completed sooner rather than later.”

