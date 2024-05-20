Why Huddersfield Giants’ Jake Connor escaped a ban despite yellow card and two citations

THERE were a number of flashpoints during Warrington Wolves’ 46-10 thrashing of Huddersfield Giants yesterday afternoon in the Challenge Cup semi-final clash at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Huddersfield’s Jake Connor was often in the thick of it, and he was sinbinned late in the second-half for his part in a scuffle that saw a melee between both sides ensue.

Connor was cited twice by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel for ‘Other Contrary Behaviour’, but was not charged with an offence for both citations.

The minutes from the Match Review Panel’s findings state for his first offence: “Opponent stops player from getting to the ball. Player makes minimal contact with the opponent who goes over the advertising hoardings.”

For Connor’s second offence, the minutes reveal: “Player reacts to opponent but pushing out at opponent on the ground. Player on warning due to previous incident. No punches thrown.”

Clearly, no further action was taken by the Match Review Panel, with Connor eligible to play in the Giants’ Super League fixture against the Leigh Leopards on Friday night.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast