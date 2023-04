LEEDS RHINOS fullback Luke Hooley has made a short-term loan move a week after debuting for the Super League club.

It wasn’t exactly the best debut a player could hope for, with Hull KR’s Jordan Abdull causing chaos at Craven Park with spiral bombs.

However, with Richie Myler set to return to the squad following the birth of his child, Hooley has made a short-term loan move to Batley Bulldogs – the club where he made his name in the Championship.