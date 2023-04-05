Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth rubbishes Kelepi Tanginoa speculation

WAKEFIELD TRINITY head coach Mark Applegarth has rubbished reports that Kelepi Tanginoa is being eyed up by rival clubs.

League Express last week reported that Tanginoa was on a list created by Warrington Wolves chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick in a bid to replace Gold Coast Titans-bound Thomas Mikaele.

However, Applegarth has reiterated his desire to keep Tanginoa at the club, highlighting his importance to the Wakefield cause.

“When you’ve got a fit and healthy Kelepi Tanginoa, he’s one of the best players in Super League, especially in his position,” Applegarth told BBC Radio Leeds.

“He’s not someone we’re actively trying to move on whatsoever.

“I can’t wait to get him back on the field for Wakefield Trinity.”

Applegarth believes that Wakefield’s position at the bottom of the Super League table does not help such speculation.

“I can’t control what people are saying but he’s definitely not a player we’re looking to move on. I’ve got an excellent relationship with Kelepi,” the Wakefield boss continued.

“I can’t stop the speculation.

“Naturally, when you’re in a tricky spot at the bottom of the league, people are going to try start stripping your assets and Kelepi is definitely an asset to us at Wakefield Trinity.”

Trinity will be looking for their first win of the season when they go up against rivals Castleford Tigers tomorrow night at The Jungle.