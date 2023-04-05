Hull FC vs Hull KR: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Tony Smith rings the changes

IT’S that time of the year when city bragging rights are on the line as Hull FC host Hull KR at the MKM Stadium on Friday lunchtime.

It’s fair to say that the Black and Whites have fallen flat in Super League 2023. After two wins at the start of the season, Tony Smith’s men have lost five games in a row including a 34-6 drubbing at the hands of Warrington Wolves last weekend.

Hull KR, meanwhile, have been inconsistent but got back on the horse last weekend with a 20-12 win over Leeds Rhinos.

Team news and injuries

Hull are set to be without Tex Hoy after he limped off the field in the loss to Warrington, but halfback Ben McNamara could return after a lengthy lay-off. Ligi Sao is also back in contention following his one-match ban whilst Mitieli Vulikijapani and Jamie Shaul could feature, but Joe Lovodua misses out.

KR could have star centre Tom Opacic back in consideration after he missed the win over Leeds with a niggle. Shaun Kenny-Dowall also returns from suspension for the Robins.

Hull FC’s 21-man squad

2 Adam Swift

3 Carlos Tuimavave

4 Liam Sutcliffe

5 Darnell McIntosh

7 Jake Clifford

8 Ligi Sao

9 Danny Houghton

10 Chris Satae

12 Jordan Lane

13 Brad Fash

15 Joe Cator

16 Kane Evans

19 Ben McNamara

20 Jack Brown

22 Mitieli Vulikijapani

23 Josh Griffin

25 Davy Litten

27 Will Gardiner

29 Jamie Shaul

30 Scott Taylor

33 Brad Dwyer

Hull KR’s 21-man squad

1 Lachlan Coote

3 Tom Opacic

4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall

5 Ryan Hall

7 Jordan Abdull

8 Sauaso Sue

9 Matt Parcell

10 George King

11 Frankie Halton

12 Kane Linnett

13 Elliot Minchella

14 Jez Litten

15 Rhys Kennedy

16 James Batchelor

17 Matty Storton

20 Mikey Lewis

21 Rowan Milnes

22 Dean Hadley

23 Louis Senior

24 Sam Wood

26 Sam Luckley

TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 12 noon with kick-off at 12.30pm.