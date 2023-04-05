Hull FC vs Hull KR: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Tony Smith rings the changes

IT’S that time of the year when city bragging rights are on the line as Hull FC host Hull KR at the MKM Stadium on Friday lunchtime.
It’s fair to say that the Black and Whites have fallen flat in Super League 2023. After two wins at the start of the season, Tony Smith’s men have lost five games in a row including a 34-6 drubbing at the hands of Warrington Wolves last weekend.
Hull KR, meanwhile, have been inconsistent but got back on the horse last weekend with a 20-12 win over Leeds Rhinos.
Team news and injuries
Hull are set to be without Tex Hoy after he limped off the field in the loss to Warrington, but halfback Ben McNamara could return after a lengthy lay-off. Ligi Sao is also back in contention following his one-match ban whilst Mitieli Vulikijapani and Jamie Shaul could feature, but Joe Lovodua misses out.
KR could have star centre Tom Opacic back in consideration after he missed the win over Leeds with a niggle. Shaun Kenny-Dowall also returns from suspension for the Robins.
Hull FC’s 21-man squad
2 Adam Swift
3 Carlos Tuimavave
4 Liam Sutcliffe
5 Darnell McIntosh
7 Jake Clifford
8 Ligi Sao
9 Danny Houghton
10 Chris Satae
12 Jordan Lane
13 Brad Fash
15 Joe Cator
16 Kane Evans
19 Ben McNamara
20 Jack Brown
22 Mitieli Vulikijapani
23 Josh Griffin
25 Davy Litten
27 Will Gardiner
29 Jamie Shaul
30 Scott Taylor
33 Brad Dwyer
Hull KR’s 21-man squad
1 Lachlan Coote
3 Tom Opacic
4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall
5 Ryan Hall
7 Jordan Abdull
8 Sauaso Sue
9 Matt Parcell
10 George King
11 Frankie Halton
12 Kane Linnett
13 Elliot Minchella
14 Jez Litten
15 Rhys Kennedy
16 James Batchelor
17 Matty Storton
20 Mikey Lewis
21 Rowan Milnes
22 Dean Hadley
23 Louis Senior
24 Sam Wood
26 Sam Luckley
TV channel
The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 12 noon with kick-off at 12.30pm.