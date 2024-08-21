Leeds Rhinos given major blow as two stars ruled out for rest of 2024 Super League season

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur has named his 21-man squad to face Catalans Dragons at AMT Headingley this Friday, with star half back Brodie Croft set to return to the side.

Croft missed last week’s Magic Weekend loss to Warrington as he returned to Australia on compassionate grounds following the death of his grandfather.

The Rhinos also welcome back young winger Riley Lumb for the first time since he suffered a hamstring injury against London Broncos back at the start of May.

England star Ash Handley has now been ruled out for the remainder of the 2024 season having had surgery on his injured wrist. The club have also confirmed that Tom Holroyd will miss the rest of this season as he follows a programme to return to playing following multiple concussions.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast