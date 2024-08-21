Matt Peet concedes Wigan Warriors star has played last game for Super League club

MATT PEET has conceded that Wigan Warriors star Ryan Hampshire has played his last game for the Super League club.

Hampshire, who rejoined the Warriors ahead of the 2024 season on a one-year deal, has suffered a fracture to his arm which will keep him out until the end of the year.

With the utility back out of contract, Peet has revealed that Hampshire will leave.

“Liam Farrell has had a scan on his calf, he has a low-grade pull so he will miss a few weeks as well,” Peet said.

“Ryan Hampshire went for an X-ray on his arm and he’s got a fracture so it’s upwards of a couple of months for Ryan.

“It could mean he has played his last game for us and we are all disappointed with how it has ended for him but we will look after him regardless.

“I’m disappointed for Ryan on a personal level, me for him. He was brought into the club to play a role this season and for one reason or another it hasn’t quite clicked for him.”

“Whether it’s been carrying a few knocks and then to finish a season with this injury is sad but he is someone we have all got a lot of time for.”

