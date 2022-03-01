Leeds Rhinos have triple boost for Wakefield Trinity clash as squads named

Leeds Rhinos have three key players back in contention ahead of their trip to face fellow winless side Wakefield Trinity on Thursday.

Wakefield make three changes from the squad named to take on St Helens last week, with starting threequarters Tom Lineham, Corey Hall and Thomas Minns all absent.

Lineham was confirmed to have picked up an injury in the defeat at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Into the 21-man squad comes Jack Croft, who returned from a nine-month injury lay-off for the Reserves last weekend, plus Mason Lino, who also made a comeback for the Reserves, and Sadiq Adebiyi.

Reece Lyne serves the final part of his three-match ban while Bill Tupou (knee), Liam Hood (shoulder), Lee Gaskell (elbow) and Lee Kershaw (ACL) remain out.

There are also three changes for Leeds, with David Fusitu’a, Harry Newman and Rhyse Martin all returning.

Fusitu’a has been out since suffering a concussion in the opening game of the season, while Newman is yet to feature in Super League this term because of a hamstring issue.

Both are now available for selection again along with Martin, who has missed the past couple of fixtures on compassionate leave.

Alex Mellor has dropped out of the squad after suffering a neck injury in their defeat to Catalans Dragons, with James Donaldson and Max Simpson also missing out.

James Bentley remains suspended while Richie Myler (groin), Tom Holroyd (ankle), Sam Walters (shoulder) and Muizz Mustapha (knee) are injured.

Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos – Be Well Support Stadium, Thursday 8pm

Wakefield: 1 Max Jowitt, 2 Tom Johnstone, 6 Jacob Miller, 7 Mason Lino, 8 Eddie Battye, 10 Tinirau Arona, 11 Matty Ashurst, 12 Kelepi Tanginoa, 13 Jay Pitts, 14 Jordan Crowther, 15 Jai Whitbread, 16 James Batchelor, 19 Liam Kay, 20 Jack Croft, 21 Brad Walker, 22 Yusuf Aydin, 23 Sadiq Adebiyi, 24 Harry Bowes, 27 Lewis Murphy, 29 Isaac Shaw, 35 David Fifita.

Leeds: 1 Jack Walker, 2 David Fusitu’a, 3 Harry Newman, 4 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Ash Handley, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Kruise Leeming, 10 Matt Prior, 12 Rhyse Martin, 3 Zane Tetevano, 14 Brad Dwyer, 17 Cameron Smith, 19 Bodene Thompson, 20 Tom Briscoe, 21 Morgan Gannon, 23 Jack Broadbent, 24 Jarrod O’Connor, 26 Corey Johnson, 29 Liam Tindall.