21-man squads for Betfred Super League Round 4

Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos – Be Well Support Stadium, Thursday 8pm
Wakefield: 1 Max Jowitt, 2 Tom Johnstone, 6 Jacob Miller, 7 Mason Lino, 8 Eddie Battye, 10 Tinirau Arona, 11 Matty Ashurst, 12 Kelepi Tanginoa, 13 Jay Pitts, 14 Jordan Crowther, 15 Jai Whitbread, 16 James Batchelor, 19 Liam Kay, 20 Jack Croft, 21 Brad Walker, 22 Yusuf Aydin, 23 Sadiq Adebiyi, 24 Harry Bowes, 27 Lewis Murphy, 29 Isaac Shaw, 35 David Fifita.
Leeds: 1 Jack Walker, 2 David Fusitu’a, 3 Harry Newman, 4 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Ash Handley, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Kruise Leeming, 10 Matt Prior, 12 Rhyse Martin, 3 Zane Tetevano, 14 Brad Dwyer, 17 Cameron Smith, 19 Bodene Thompson, 20 Tom Briscoe, 21 Morgan Gannon, 23 Jack Broadbent, 24 Jarrod O’Connor, 26 Corey Johnson, 29 Liam Tindall.