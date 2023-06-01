Leeds Rhinos hit with triple blow as Aidan Sezer, Harry Newman and Morgan Gannon set for lengthy spell on the sidelines

LEEDS RHINOS have been hit with a triple blow as Aidan Sezer, Harry Newman and Morgan Gannon are all set for lengthy spells on the sidelines following injuries sustained in the 13-12 loss to St Helens last week.

All three men left the field early with injury with bad diagnoses given from Leeds head coach Rohan Smith.

“Aidan Sezer has a hamstring injury and he will be out for five to six weeks. Morgan (Gannon) is having surgery tomorrow on an ankle injury and that is an eight-ten week injury,” Smith said.

“Harry Newman has a 10-12 week hamstring injury.

“It is a combat sport and all three of those were players in awkward positions that you can’t practice or accoung for when people are competing in the contact.

“It’s just the nature of our sport, we have a few others on their way back this week and the coming weeks but that’s why we have a squad.”