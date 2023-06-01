Leeds Rhinos star out for an indefinite period due to “a health concern”

LEEDS RHINOS have not only been hit with a triple injury blow to Aidan Sezer, Harry Newman and Morgan Gannon, but the West Yorkshire club has revealed that forward Zane Tetevano will be out for an indefinite period of time due to “a health concern.”

Tetevano has been left out of Rohan Smith’s 21-man squad for Leeds’ clash against Castleford Tigers on Saturday afternoon, with Smith confirming that it is a private manner.

“Zane had a health concern a week or two ago, we are awaiting specialist advice, but it is a private matter situation, he will be out indefinitely until we provide an update there

“He is in good health and in good spirits.”

Everyone at League Express sends on their well-wishes to Zane.