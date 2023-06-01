Huddersfield Giants prop Jack Ashworth set to leave for Super League rivals

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS prop Jack Ashworth is set to leave for a Super League rival.

The Giants have been inundated with offers for Owen Trout and now Ashworth with both set to leave at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

For Huddersfield boss, Ian Watson, it is a move that is right for Ashworth and his family.

“Jack has been really up front with us. He’s been here a couple of years now,” Watson said.

“People are looking for British middles and are offering him good contracts so at this moment in time, it looks like Jack is going in a different direction, which is what he feels will be the right one for him and his family and we can only support that.”