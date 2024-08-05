Super League Round 20 attendances: Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves post impressive numbers

WHAT were the attendances like over the weekend in Super League Round 20?
Wigan Warriors 28-14 Huddersfield Giants
11,660 at the Brick Community Stadium on Thursday night
Castleford Tigers 10-20 Leigh Leopards
NO ATTENDANCE GIVEN
Warrington Wolves 4-22 Hull KR
12,102 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night
Hull FC 6-46 St Helens
9,885 at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Salford Red Devils 22-16 Leeds Rhinos
4,473 at the Salford Community Stadium on Saturday evening
London Broncos vs Catalans Dragons
1,900 at the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Sunday afternoon
