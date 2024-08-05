Super League Round 20 attendances: Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves post impressive numbers

WHAT were the attendances like over the weekend in Super League Round 20?

Wigan Warriors 28-14 Huddersfield Giants

11,660 at the Brick Community Stadium on Thursday night

Castleford Tigers 10-20 Leigh Leopards

NO ATTENDANCE GIVEN

Warrington Wolves 4-22 Hull KR

12,102 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night

Hull FC 6-46 St Helens

9,885 at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Salford Red Devils 22-16 Leeds Rhinos

4,473 at the Salford Community Stadium on Saturday evening

London Broncos vs Catalans Dragons

1,900 at the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Sunday afternoon

