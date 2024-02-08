Warrington Wolves, Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils stars charged

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel has been busy today, handing out charges to a range of players.

Warrington Wolves’ Connor Wrench and Brad Dwyer, Huddersfield Giants’ Luke Yates and Salford Red Devils forward King Vuniyayawa have all been banned following friendlies against Leigh Leopards, Castleford Tigers and St Helens respectively.

Following the latest round of pre-season fixtures and AB Sundecks 1895 Cup games, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Connor Wrench (Warrington Wolves) – Grade D Head Contact – N/A

Brad Dwyer (Warrington Wolves) – Grade B Head Contact – N/A

Finley Yates (Salford Red Devils) – Grade C Head Contact – N/A

King Vuniyayawa (Salford Red Devils) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Greg Minikin (Featherstone Rovers) – Grade D Dangerous Throw/Lift – 2 Match Penalty Notice and £125 Fine

Luke Yates (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade D Dangerous Throw/Lift – 2 Match Penalty Notice and £250 Fine

Sam Smeaton (Doncaster) – Grade B Head Contact – £125 Fine

Evan Hodgson (Sheffield Eagles) – Grade B Head Contact – £125 Fine

Ronan Dixon (Dewsbury Rams) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Ryan Johnston (Barrow Raiders) – Grade B Disputes Decision – £125 Fine

