Super League-linked winger Siteni Taukamo in talks with named club for 2025

SUPER LEAGUE-LINKED winger Siteni Taukamo is now in talks with a named club for the 2025 season.

That’s according to The Daily Telegraph which has reported that the outside back is in negotiations with current club Cronulla Sharks about signing a one-year deal into 2025.

The 20-year-old has yet to debut for the Sharks in the NRL, but he is highly-thought of in both hemispheres after a strong showing at the Rugby League World Cup with Greece over a year ago.

Taukamo captained the Sharks’ Harold Matthews Cup squad during the 2020 and 2021 seasons before signing a four-year contract with the club until the end of 2024.

The Greek international is able to play at both fullback and on the wing and had previously alerted Super League clubs to his availability, with League Express and Fox Sports both revealing the chase was on for Taukamo.

Of course, being just 20, Taukamo is able to qualify for the new visa requirements, with the RFL easing those requirements earlier in the year, making it easier for players from second-tier competitions in Australia to join clubs.

From now on, players who are aged 24 or under who have played in the NSW or Queensland Cup competitions will be able to obtain visas to play in the UK.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast