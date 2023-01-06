Huddersfield Giants post incredible digital growth for 2022 ahead of IMG criteria reveal

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have revealed incredible statistics for their digital engagement for 2022.

The West Yorkshire club made reference to the partnership with new strategic shareholders IMG and their focus on clubs’ digital presence and it’s fair to say that the Giants have ballooned in that respect.

One of the club’s most impressive statistics was that one minute video views have risen to 376.2k minutes, whilst Facebook and Twitter have had their impressions boosted from 17.7 million from 10.5 million compared to 2021.

The Giants have also topped the rankings on LinkedIN for posts and engagement, up 56.3% compared to the last 30 days with 25 posts.

As well as that, the club are third in the rankings for new growth of followers, up 44.6% with 81 new followers in the current 30 day time period compared to the last 30 days.

Richard Thewlis, Giants Managing Director said “There is superb progress which is clear for all to see in the above numbers, as I am sure Social Media will be a key area where IMG will focus.

“Our content and subsequent results have been clear to see for which the team deserve immense credit. We lost Conor Murphy in November but his replacement Lucas has slotted in seamlessly alongside Tim and Cameron and, as all young people do, brought further freshness and ideas to us.

“I look forward as am sure we all do to seeing more of their innovative content across all our social media channels.”