Leeds Rhinos legend Jamie Peacock predicts one Super League side will drop out of top six in place of Leigh Leopards

THE Super League play-off race is hotting up as the 2024 season enters the final furlong.

Hull KR, Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils will be playing in those end-of-season play-offs, but the three remaining spots are still up for grabs.

Salford Red Devils, St Helens, Catalans Dragons, Leigh Leopards and Leeds Rhinos are chasing those final three spots, but Leeds legend Jamie Peacock believes that the Rhinos will just miss out alongside Catalans as Leigh replace the latter.

Peacock, who was a guest pundit on Sky Sports as Hull KR took on Salford at Craven Park a number of weeks ago, dismissed the Rhinos’ chances.

“I think it’s way too late for Leeds,” Peacock said.

“I think Leigh are the side in form and will win three out of their last four and Catalans will drop out.”

