Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin compares Super League star to former St Helens maverick Leon Pryce

IT’S a massive statement, but Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin has likened one particular Super League star with his former St Helens teammate Leon Pryce.

Pryce, known for his rangy running style and impressive try-scoring and passing ability, won four Super Leagues, five Challenge Cups and three World Club Championships during in his career.

Now, Wilkin has compared Pryce to current Hull KR star Tyrone May, who has been in incredible form for Rovers as they make their way to the top of the Super League ladder.

May, who came to the Super League competition in 2022 with Catalans Dragons, has formed an intimidating partnership with halfback Mikey Lewis.

And Wilkin is impressed to say the least. With Rovers going up against Salford Red Devils live on Sky Sports a few weeks ago, Wilkin said: “For me, Tyrone May is a runner of the ball.

“Whenever he commits to being tackled and being a menace with the ball, it’s such an asset to have a halfback that runs with the ball into defence.

“He reminds me of Leon Pryce with his style, his rangy running style. He takes charge of the game just like Pryce used to do.”

