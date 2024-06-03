Super League Team of the Week: St Helens, Hull FC, Warrington Wolves, Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos dominate

WHO makes League Express’ Super League Team of the Week?

1. Jack Welsby – St Helens

‘Super Jack Welsby’ was handed the captain’s armband by head coach Paul Wellens and the St Helens livewire showed just why he is one of the most sought-after players in rugby league in a superb performance against Catalans.

2. Tommy Makinson – St Helens

Was brilliant for St Helens against his future employers on Friday night.

3. Arron Lindop – Warrington Wolves

Arron Lindop stood out for Warrington in a bruising encounter against Wigan.

4. Nene Macdonald – Salford Red Devils

Was once more Salford’s main attacking outlet.

5. Ryan Hall – Hull KR

He may not have scored but Ryan Hall was tremendous for Hull KR in bringing the ball out of defence against Leigh.

6. Brodie Croft – Leeds Rhinos

Looked back to his best against Castleford.

7. Josh Drinkwater – Warrington Wolves

In the absence of George Williams, Josh Drinkwater stepped up to almost lead Warrington to a famous win over Wigna.

8. Sam Lisone – Leeds Rhinos

Made some brilliant runs for Leeds against Castleford.

9. Joe Mellor – Salford Red Devils

Provided a key spark for Salford off the bench in the win over London.

10. Sebastine Ikahihifo – Huddersfield Giants

Led the line well against Hull and was arguably Huddersfield’s most influential player.

11. Sione Mata’utia – St Helens

Yet another magnificent stint from Sione Mata’utia against Catalans.

12. Rhyse Martin – Leeds Rhinos

Rhyse Martin was superb for Leeds, scoring two tries and converting six goals against Castleford.

13. Elliot Minchella – Hull KR

A true captain’s knock once more in Hull KR’s win over Leigh.

Substitutes

14. Logan Moy – Hull FC

This youngster continues to impress and Logan Moy was great against Huddersfield.

15. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors

Was integral to the Wigan win over Warrington.

16. Herman Ese’ese – Hull FC

A massive performance from Herman Ese’ese in Hull’s defeat to Huddersfield. A stand-out player for FC in 2024.

17. Lachlan Miller – Leeds Rhinos

Caused Castleford all sorts of problems on Saturday evening.

