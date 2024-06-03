Super League Team of the Week: St Helens, Hull FC, Warrington Wolves, Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos dominate

WHO makes League Express’ Super League Team of the Week?
1. Jack Welsby – St Helens
‘Super Jack Welsby’ was handed the captain’s armband by head coach Paul Wellens and the St Helens livewire showed just why he is one of the most sought-after players in rugby league in a superb performance against Catalans.
2. Tommy Makinson – St Helens
Was brilliant for St Helens against his future employers on Friday night.
3. Arron Lindop – Warrington Wolves
Arron Lindop stood out for Warrington in a bruising encounter against Wigan.
4. Nene Macdonald – Salford Red Devils
Was once more Salford’s main attacking outlet.
5. Ryan Hall – Hull KR
He may not have scored but Ryan Hall was tremendous for Hull KR in bringing the ball out of defence against Leigh.
6. Brodie Croft – Leeds Rhinos
Looked back to his best against Castleford.
7. Josh Drinkwater – Warrington Wolves
In the absence of George Williams, Josh Drinkwater stepped up to almost lead Warrington to a famous win over Wigna.
8. Sam Lisone – Leeds Rhinos
Made some brilliant runs for Leeds against Castleford.
9. Joe Mellor – Salford Red Devils
Provided a key spark for Salford off the bench in the win over London.
10. Sebastine Ikahihifo – Huddersfield Giants
Led the line well against Hull and was arguably Huddersfield’s most influential player.
11. Sione Mata’utia – St Helens
Yet another magnificent stint from Sione Mata’utia against Catalans.
12. Rhyse Martin – Leeds Rhinos
Rhyse Martin was superb for Leeds, scoring two tries and converting six goals against Castleford.
13. Elliot Minchella – Hull KR
A true captain’s knock once more in Hull KR’s win over Leigh.
Substitutes
14. Logan Moy – Hull FC
This youngster continues to impress and Logan Moy was great against Huddersfield.
15. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors
Was integral to the Wigan win over Warrington.
16. Herman Ese’ese – Hull FC
A massive performance from Herman Ese’ese in Hull’s defeat to Huddersfield. A stand-out player for FC in 2024.
17. Lachlan Miller – Leeds Rhinos
Caused Castleford all sorts of problems on Saturday evening.
