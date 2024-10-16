Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield’s future now confirmed

RUGBY LEAGUE legend Kevin Sinfield will remain on England rugby union coach Steve Borthwick’s staff.

But his workload as a skills, kicking and mentoring specialist will be reduced to make it easier for the 44-year-old to balance his role with other commitments.

They include fundraising to support those with motor neurone disease in honour of former teammate and close friend Rob Burrow, who died in June.

Sinfield’s efforts have already generated more than £10 million, and he is currently preparing for another running challenge in December. It will involve covering more than 50km every day for a week.

Initially recruited by England in 2023 as defence coach after working with Borthwick at Leicester – the pair took the Tigers to the Premiership title in 2021-22 – he changed focus following the 2023 World Cup, and had seemed set to step down after this summer’s series against Japan and New Zealand.

His new deal reportedly commits him to England until the next rugby union World Cup in Australia in 2027, but with more time off outside international action.

“Working with Steve and the team has been an immensely rewarding experience, and I am excited to continue my involvement,” said the former Leeds, England and Great Britain star, whose 20-year-old son Jack is with the Rhinos.

“This new arrangement allows me to keep doing the thing that I’m passionate about, coaching and mentoring players, while also balancing other commitments which are important to me.”

Borthwick said: “The work he does on and off the field is invaluable to our players, so I am pleased he’ll remain part of the management team and continue to contribute towards the success of England rugby.”

There are November fixtures at home to New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Japan.

