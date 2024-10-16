Rugby league legend Garry Schofield takes swipe at Leeds Rhinos’ signing of Jake Connor

TALKING of Samoa, their forward Keenan Palasia, with his NRL experience at Brisbane Broncos, then Gold Coast Titans and who is in the tour parry, looks a solid-enough signing for Leeds.

And the jury is out on Cooper Jenkins, the prop who is coming in from Norths Devils, the Queensland Cup side, and therefore an unknown quantity to most Leeds fans.

But having spoken to quite a few, I haven’t found one who is in favour of seeing Jake Connor in a Rhinos shirt – and I’m not surprised.

He has always been rocks and diamonds, but since he got the call for Great Britain for the 2019 tour after being among the tries for England, he has been far more of the former.

Director of rugby Ian Blease has talked him up, as you would do having given him a two-year deal, speaking of his versatility and the “special moments” he has come up with.

He’s certainly a maverick who has produced on occasions in the past, but in my view, he’s been pretty average over the past five years at both Hull and back at Huddersfield in his second spell there.

His attitude and composure have been questioned, with opponents often able to get under his skin and rile him, which leads to a drop in concentration levels.

And let’s face it, both those clubs have been willing to let him go, and there doesn’t seem to have been much interest from the top-quality Super League sides, which I think says a lot.

I’ve heard Brad Arthur is thinking of using him as a centre, but Jake seems to see himself as a fullback or stand-off, and wherever he is positioned, I just don’t think he is what Leeds need at this time.

I’m not entirely convinced what the current version of Ryan Hall will bring playing-wise either.

Leeds badly need to get back to being a top-four club, but on the evidence of their recruitment so far, that’s not going to happen any time soon.

