London Broncos halfback James Meadows finds new club

BRADFORD BULLS have announced the signing of James Meadows from London Broncos on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old made his debut for the Broncos in 2018 and joins the Bulls after his third and most recent spell in the capital – having also featured for Sheffield Eagles and Batley Bulldogs in recent years.

Meadows scored 17 tries in 31 appearances at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium in 2023, playing a key role in the club’s run to the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup final which earned him the move back to London.

A halfback who can also feature at full-back, Meadows becomes the 24th confirmed member of our 2025 roster and he’s spoken of his excitement at playing a part in the club’s journey moving forward.

“I’m absolutely buzzing, it’s a massive club with an incredibly rich history and I am really excited to get up there and meet the lads and be a part of the journey. From playing against Bradford in the past I have seen how big the club is and how much potential there is to grow it again and to be able to play a part in that would be awesome,” said Meadows.

“It looks like the group has done incredibly well this year, there’s a lot of positivity around that and from the bits I’ve seen looks like they’re playing some good rugby, really fighting hard together and the results have shown that and I am excited to see if we can kick on again.

“It has been a different year and a difficult year at times for me but it’s been an amazing experience and I feel like I have learnt a lot personally and as a player. I’ve had to develop new parts of my game that I haven’t had to work on before to play at that level that been massively beneficial to me and I am looking forward to applying that next year at a new club.”

“The squad looks incredibly strong, the recruitment has been good and also has the retention, this year’s squad has done incredibly well so it’s good to keep a core from that to have some continuity and the boys coming in can add some quality and some competition for places and help add to the group to get to the next level.

“Bradford is a massive club with a lot of history and the supporters are a huge part of that. They build an incredible atmosphere when you play there, it always feels like a massive game at Odsal so I’m looking forward to having their support and hopefully giving them something to cheer about.”

Bradford Bulls Head Coach Eamon O’Carroll said: “I think he’s got an abundance of experience which is certainly going to help us and he’s played at the top level. I really like his attacking qualities, I think he’s got the ability to move the ball with a really good kicking game to complement that. I feel he’s got a really rounded game and defensively he’s really strong so he’s going to be a great addition to the squad.”

“Just from speaking to him his energy about wanting to progress his career further impressed me, he took a while to think about what was the best option for him and he feels like we’re the best option for him to help further develop him.

“He’s still got huge aspirations to play in the Super League which I think is really important when your recruiting people and bringing them in making sure they are on the same page as you and they want to be on the same journey and he convinced me of that straight away once we had met.

“I want him to come and play with a lot of energy to help bring that experience. He’s been at London this year where they have been through a fair bit of adversity but played a really good, exciting, expanded game.

“He’s played at a high level in the championship and he’s also played in Super League so I am looking forward to him bringing some leadership qualities.”

