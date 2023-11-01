Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow creates podcast with Wayne Rooney as first guest

LEEDS RHINOS legend Rob Burrow has created a podcast with Manchester United hero Wayne Rooney as his first guest.

The podcast will include seven sporting legends, each with seven questions live on the Total Sport podcast with Rooney set to be the first guest next week.

“Lindsay, We’ve got some news to share haven’t we? I’m hosting a podcast,” Burrow confirmed on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I’m hosting a podcast. My excitement doesn’t come across on my eye gaze, everything comes out the same and a bit monotone. Can you do it again for me with a bit of welly?”

“Everyone, Rob is hosting a podcast, hurray! It’s going to be brilliant,” Lindsay continued.

“This is something I am excited about to showcase my personality. I’m lucky enough to have had a cracking rugby league career,” Rob continued.

Burrow was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease back in late 2019 and since then has helped raise millions for research into the harrowing illness along with friend and former Leeds teammate Kevin Sinfield.

The former electric number seven has won the nation’s hearts and souls following an intensive campaign with his wit and personality shining through.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.