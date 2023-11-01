Leigh Leopards the Super League club in hunt for Salford Red Devils star Ryan Brierley

LEIGH LEOPARDS are the Super League club in the hunt for Salford Red Devils star Ryan Brierley, League Express can exclusively reveal.

Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks this morning took to X to reveal that a second bid for Brierley’s services from an unnamed Super League club had been rejected by Salford.

Now, League Express can reveal that it is Leigh that have had the two bids rejected as head coach Adrian Lam seeks to bolster his Leopards’ squad for the 2024 Super League season.

Of course, Brierley has a long history with Leigh, playing almost 150 games for the Lancashire club over three different spells – including 135 between 2012 and 2016.

Having had spells at Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR and Toronto Wolfpack, the 31-year-old settled at Salford for 2022, reuniting with his former Leigh boss Paul Rowley.

Together the pair have established an incredible working relationship, with Brierley’s impact clearly shown as the Red Devils made the play-offs in 2022 before just missing out in 2023.

It is not yet known whether Leigh will go back in for Brierley for a third time.

