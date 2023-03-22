Leeds Rhinos linked with a move for Wests Tigers star

LEEDS RHINOS are being linked with a move for a Wests Tigers star.

According to renowned Australian journalist, The Mole, Rohan Smith has got Wests halfback Luke Brooks in his sights.

Brooks, who is off-contract at the end of the 2023 NRL season, has endured a difficult number of years in the Australian competition with the Tigers.

Thought to be part of a long-running attempt by the Newcastle Knights to get the halfback to the Hunter club, that rumoured move fell through when the Knights decided to go for Brooks’ former teammate Jackson Hastings.

Leeds, however, have two halfbacks of their own coming off-contract at the end of the 2023 Super League season with both Aidan Sezer and Blake Austin counting on the Rhinos’ quota spots as well.

28-year-old Brooks has spent all of his career so far at Wests, registering almost 200 appearances for the Concord club.