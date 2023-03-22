Hull KR boss Willie Peters voices concern over Wakefield Trinity pitch

“As a coach, you care about your players and they’ve been showing me photos of players from the previous two games there – it wasn’t good,” Peters said.

“Our concerns were for half of the pitch – one half is okay. I am not disappointed because the independent person has had a look.

“If the ground isn’t okay and we see similar injuries from what we’ve seen, though, I’d be disappointed.”

Peters hopes that the pitch is fine for his players to play on.

“We don’t make a song and dance over something minor,” Peters continued. “I’ve seen comments saying the pitch was okay for the Huddersfield game. No, it wasn’t.

“We’d play on the road outside, but it is what it is and all we can go by is that it’s been passed to play on.

“We don’t need to talk about it with the players any more. Hopefully, the pitch is fine.”