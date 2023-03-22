Club linked with signing Leeds Rhinos’ Kruise Leeming rejects potential move

KRUISE LEEMING is seemingly the talk of both hemispheres at present.

With the hooker’s time at Leeds Rhinos set to come to an end, there have been a number of clubs linked with a move for the Eswatini-born star.

One of those has been the North Queensland Cowboys who was linked with Leeming as soon as the news about the Leeds man’s release request broke last Friday night.

However, The Mole at the Wide World of Sports has revealed that the Cowboys have dismissed such speculation, stating that a source at the club told him: “He was offered to us, but we have two established hookers in Reece Robson and Jake Granville and no room in our top 30”.

“No way will he be coming here.”

Where his next destination will be remains to be seen, with Nick Tedeschi – who works for The Guardian – saying on his From The Couch site that the St George Illawarra Dragons and Brisbane Broncos are fighting for his services.

That being said, Rugby League Live have also mentioned the Gold Coast Titans are in the mix for a move for Leeming until the end of the season.

Leeming has been at Leeds since 2020. That year, Leeming helped Leeds lift the Challenge Cup and has since made 61 appearances.