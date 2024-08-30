Leeds Rhinos miss out on overseas target after being usurped by rival Super League side

LEEDS RHINOS have missed out on the signing of Canberra Raiders veteran Jordan Rapana.

Instead, the 35-year-old veteran will be signing for rival Super League side Hull FC, according to the Canberra Times.

Rugby League Live and Love Rugby League had previously revealed that Rapana had been chased by the Rhinos in a bid to shore up their outside backline.

However, the Canberra Times has reported that Rapana will sign a two-year deal with the Black and Whites.

The 35-year-old has registered over 200 appearances for the Raiders since debuting back in 2014, scoring 103 tries and kicking 35 goals and two field goals.

Rapana has earned 16 caps for New Zealand, scoring 11 tries and converting 19 goals.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast