Sam Burgess discusses Warrington Wolves future, the greatest challenge in Super League and media differences with the NRL

SAM BURGESS has admitted that he has settled into life at Warrington easier than he thought he would have done.

After almost two decades of living in Australia, Burgess returned ‘home’ to the UK ahead of the 2024 Super League season to take charge of Warrington Wolves on a two-year deal.

Burgess has impressed that much that the Cheshire club keenly extended his contract to include a third year for 2026.

For the former South Sydney Rabbitohs stalwart, he is unsure where his long-term future lies.

“I thought I’d struggle more than I have done. The weather was terrible when I first got back, it rained for about three months,” Burgess told League Express.

“I don’t know about staying long-term, we did the extra year so we’ve got the rest of this year and then two more.

“I’m not going to say we will definitely go back. I’ve got a lot over there that I miss with family and my kids which weighs pretty heavy in decision making.

“I will get back at some point but I do like it here.”

In terms of Burgess’ biggest challenge, he has taken most of it in his stride – even travelling halfway across the world with a fiancee and three-week old child.

“It’s my first time as a head coach but I have enjoyed the whole process of trying to develop the player, the club and the team.

“Lucy, my fiancee, loves getting up, travelling and the spontaneity of her work. We had a three-week old baby when we got here, we have moved country and house with a newborn.

“It’s been brilliant, you think all that is a challenge but we really embraced it and it’s made it much more enjoyable.”

Of course, Super League represents a marked change from life in the NRL – and Burgess is feeling an easing of pressure in that regard.

“There is a lot more pressure, publicity and requirements to do off the field but in terms of the product on the field, Super League is brilliant.

“I think there is less pressure on me over here. You can enjoy yourself a bit more and I can express myself differently to how I would in Australia and there’s nothing wrong with that.”

Burgess will take part in his first Magic Weekend as a head coach this weekend as Warrington go up against Leeds Rhinos on Saturday night.

And it’s fair to say that the 35-year-old is a fan.

“I’m excited to see it in Leeds, the concept is brilliant. It is a central hub for all teams except London and Catalans.

“I like in Leeds, I hope it is a success.”

