Club named in pursuit of St Helens utility Moses Mbye

NRL champions Penrith Panthers have been named as the club chasing St Helens utility Moses Mbye.

Peter Lang, from the Western Weekender, has linked Mbye with a move to Penrith which would see him reunite with former boss Ivan Cleary whom he was with at Wests Tigers.

Lang posted on X: “MBYE A PANTHER? There’s speculation that Moses Mbye could be on his way back to the NRL from the UK Super League. I’ve heard from a source that Penrith have made enquires about bringing Mbye to the Panthers as extra cover for Nathan Cleary. Mbye had a short stint under Ivan at the Tigers in 2018. Watch this space.”

Mbye had a short stint under Ivan at… pic.twitter.com/5KObj6rk5W — Peter Lang (@PeterVLang) November 18, 2024

According to The Daily Telegraph, in its Saints, Sinner, Shoosh column, Mbye was subject to interest from unnamed Sydney club about returning to the NRL next year.

Now, Lang has disclosed the information that it is the Panthers in for the 31-year-old.

Since joining Saints towards the back end of the 2023 Super League season, Mbye has made 31 appearances, including 22 during the 2024 season.

