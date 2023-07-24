Leeds Rhinos set to be disappointed in reported chase for Newcastle Knights flyer

RECRUITMENT and retention is quickly heating up for 2024 and beyond as Super League clubs search for new blood in order to improve their squads.

One club that has been active in recent weeks is the Leeds Rhinos, with the likes of Nene Macdonald, Ash Handley and Justin Sangare all penning new deals at Headingley.

French international Mickael Goudemand will link up with Rohan Smith’s side next season whilst Sam Walters will be joining the Wigan Warriors.

The Rhinos have been linked with a number of players in recent weeks including Newcastle Knights flyer Lachie Miller, with Rugby League Live reporting that the fullback could well make a move to Headingley.

However, renowned Newcastle Herald journalist Barry Toohey has dismissed the claims, stating a number of times on social media that Miller will not be leaving Newcastle as well as writing a piece in the Herald itself.