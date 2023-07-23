Counting Cards: St Helens and Wigan Warriors stars face nervy disciplinary wait following yellow and red cards

THE Challenge Cup semi-finals are now over and what a pair of fixtures they proved to be.

Leigh Leopards took on St Helens in the first semi-final at the home of the Warrington Wolves, the Halliwell Jones Stadium, in an incredible tussle. And, though Saints led 6-0 at half-time following a Joey Lussick effort, Adrian Lam’s men turned the screw in the second forty minutes.

After tries from Oliver Holmes and Zak Hardaker, Leigh led 10-6 before Saints were cut down to 12 men due to a Sione Mata’utia late tackle. Ben Reynolds added a penalty to make it 12-6 before Jonny Lomax struck with two minutes left to set up a grandstand finish.

However, Tommy Makinson couldn’t convert as the Leopards held on for an incredible win to earn a Wembley visit for the first time since 1971.

In the second semi-final, Hull KR took on Wigan Warriors at Headingley in a brilliant encounter on Sunday. Matt Peet’s men went into the half-time sheds with an 8-4 lead following a brilliant Jai Field effort and two Harry Smith goals.

But, Wigan were down to 12 men just after the break following a Joe Shorrocks shoulder charge on Mikey Lewis, with KR also being reduced to 12 men when Shaun Kenny-Dowall professionally fouled Bevan French as he chased a Smith grubber.

With time running out, Rovers hit back through Ethan Ryan as Brad Schneider’s conversion levelled proceedings at 10-10. And, it was the former Canberra Raiders man that became the hero once more in Golden Point, slotting over the winning drop-goal to send KR to Wembley with an 11-10 win.

But, which Super League stars could face a nervy disciplinary wait following the Challenge Cup action?

Leigh Leopards 12-10 St Helens

Sione Mata’utia – St Helens – yellow card – late tackle

Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors

Shaun Kenny-Dowall – Hull KR – yellow card – professional foul

Joe Shorrocks – Wigan Warriors – red card – shoulder charge