“We certainly want to see him stay here for a long time” – Craig Lingard wants Castleford Tigers loanee to remain at Super League club

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard wants Huddersfield Giants loanee Matty English to remain at the club beyond his current loan deal.

English is on a four-week loan deal – something which was clarified by Lingard in his post-match press conference following the Tigers’ 13-12 loss to Hull KR on Thursday night – and has impressed in his two fixtures with the Tigers so far against Wigan Warriors and Hull KR.

Now Lingard has explained that he wants to see English remain at The Jungle beyond that current loan deal.

“I’m led to believe Matty is here on a four-week loan period initially. I wasn’t sure and Matty wasn’t sure about the loan,” Lingard said.

“I’m hoping it’s for four weeks and that he is here for at least that period as he is a great player.

“He wants to stay and wants to know how long he is here for. We will see how he goes after that but he is Huddersfield’s player.

“We certainly want to see him stay here a long time.”

Castleford have had great success with a number of loan and short-term deals during the 2024 season, with Innes and Louis Senior initially joining on loan before signing permanent deals with the club, whilst Tex Hoy signed a new contract after impressing on his short-term deal.

Corey Hall is also on loan from Hull KR, but he is widely expected to join Wakefield Trinity for 2025 and beyond.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast